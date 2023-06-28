'We both have daughters, let’s see what life throws at them' – Yvonne Nelson to Sarkodie

Yvonne Nelson

It did not take Yvonne Nelson long to respond to Sarkodie after the rapper released a song to tell his side of the story regarding a claim by the actress that he impregnated her in 2010 but refused to take responsibility, informing a decision to terminate the pregnancy.

The rapper had in the song told Yvonne Nelson to not ‘try’ him but the unfazed author cum actress in her rebuttal ended with a hashtag #triedyou as she cautioned Sarkodie.



With both showbiz personalities having daughters with different partners, Yvonne emitted that they would eventually face their own challenges and experiences in life.



“In my book, I narrated how you got me pregnant, how you couldn’t wait for me to get rid of it. How you DROVE me to have an abortion. As usual, you want to use rap to rubbish a pain a young woman felt. We both have daughters, let’s see what life throws at them. #triedyou,” her tweet on June 28, 2023, sighted by GhanaWeb read.



Before this, she had made a first tweet suggesting to Sarkodie to show respect towards women. Yvonne indicated that it was unfortunate for Sarkodie to have rubbished her pain in a song that is punctuated with insults.



“Insults won’t work Michael. Respect womanhood, I’m happy the world gets to see how you are playing this and the real you. Young women get to learn from this. You would get the applause for a rap. Still doesn’t change the TRUTH,” her tweet barely hours after Sarkodie released the ‘Try Me’ song read.

Among others, Sarkodie indicated that Yvonne Nelson had multiple partners hence if she decided to tell the story of how their encounter in 2010 unfolded, she should have told the honest truth.“You can’t just play victim and paint a picture that she was just looking for love” from all her previous amorous relationships, part of the lyrics went.

“I’m not gonna sit here and lie, we had a thing. First, I thought you were cool till I had a hint,” he sang in English before stating in Twi that he thought he had gotten a good girl only to realise there were others in the queue after him.



The chorus to the song is translated thus: “If you don’t love me, leave me. Why are you pestering me? What is meant for me you have gone to give to Kwame. I have become teary.



“If you don’t love me, leave me let me be. Someone else is longing to be with me, when you were leaving me, you failed to notify me. Baby girl don’t try me.”



On Yvonne’s claim that Sarkodie could not wait for her to get rid of the pregnancy, the rapper said he did not ask Yvonne Nelson to abort the baby, it was her sole decision. According to him, he asked her to keep the baby but she chose her education above the baby.



Also, he asked his doctor to examine her but Yvonne refused the offer and opted for an abortion doctor prescribed by her friend.

