We didn’t reach out to Da’Hammer for using his beats in our songs - Dope Nation

Music duo, DopeNation

Ghanaian music duo, DopeNation has revealed that they are yet to contact legendary music producer Edward Nana Poku Osei, popularly known as Da’Hammer.

According to the duo, they used his sound in their latest track, Check My Zingo, in an effort to fuse old sounds with new sounds.



“He had this sound (horns) in Obrafour's old song, we took that and placed it in the new song (check my zingo). What we are trying to do is merge the old sound and evolve it into a new one,” they said.



Asked if they contacted Da’Hammer over the sound, they admitted that they didn't and that they “just took the sample”.



They admitted, however, that they would be willing to acknowledge any monetary or copyright claims as a result of using the sample.



“If there’s a claim, there will be loyalties that will be given to him.”

Dopenation added that the use of the beats is to formulate a new style of African sound called Ghanapiano.



“It actually started with Gboza; there are elements of Da’Hammers sounds in there. What we are trying to do is we are trying to churn a new sound called Ghanapiano,” they said.



ID/DAG



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Meanwhile, watch Legal Agenda on GhanaWeb TV below:









You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:







