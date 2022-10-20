We don’t cast spells on artistes we used to manage - Bullet discloses

Ghanaian musician and artiste manager, Bullet

Ghanaian musician and artiste manager, Ricky Nana Agyemang, also known as Bullet, has refuted claims that Record Labels cast spells on their artistes after they leave.

The Record Label boss who was speaking on Accra FM, stated that artistes who don't make it after their exit from a Record Label probably left on bad terms, adding that there are forces that deal with such people.



“Casting spells on them? No. I will talk for myself. How did the artiste leave? When the artiste was leaving, the question is, how did they go? Did the person bang the door or they left peacefully?



“The most important thing is what they call ungratefulness and it is a deadly thing that many people don't know how deadly it is,” he stated.



He also advised managers not to take their artistes on spiritually as there is a spirit that deals with ungrateful people.



“Any ungrateful person who betrays or disappoints, you don't have to go to a juju man to bring the person down or pray for the person to suffer. There is a spirit that deals with such people.

“There are some people in your life, who don't spend on you but on the time they are spending with you. Every day they walk with you and they are going places with you. That time is money. That time the person is wasting on you but isn't using money,” he said.



He further noted that people who spend their time with others should be appreciated for their time since money can’t buy it.



“If they ask you to pay for that time, you can pay for it. You can go about saying, what does this person do for me? If this person doesn't do anything for me, forget him.



“Which money has he invested in me? Bro, the money he put into it, you can’t pay. People haven't understood life,” he added.



He made this statement after Kuami Eugene shared a tweet indicaiting he was now part of the Empire Africa family.









