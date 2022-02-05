We don’t like women with flat tummy; it’s childish – Yul Edochie

Nigerian actor, Yul Edochie

Nigerian actor, Yul Edochie, has agreed to a comment on Twitter saying that having a flat stomach is childish.

Actress, Rita Dominic made a post saying she just saw a tweet that read “having flat stomach is childish”, which had her laughing till she could not stop tears from rolling down her eyes.



Yul replied to Rita’s tweet, sharing his opinion that the tweet is very valid because flat stomach truly is childish and men like him do not like women with flat tummies because they do not like childish things.

“True. It’s very childish. And men like us don’t like childish things”, he said.



The FUPA (fat upper pubic area) ladies’ association on Twitter is very excited at this because this is even more reason to eat our carbs and leave the gym for who no get confidence.