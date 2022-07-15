‘We don’t regret supporting Mahama’ – FBS declares

Music duo, FBS

FBS says Mahama is like family

FBS praises Mahama for being a good man



We support positivity, FBS says



Music group, FBS, have said they do not regret supporting former president, John Dramani Mahama during his tenure in office.



Speaking with Sammy Forson on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, FBS detailed the type of relationship they had with the former president.



“We supported Mahama and we do not regret it at all. He is a brother and a father. He had a rapport with him and that’s why we rallied behind him,” Abbas of FBS said.



The ‘Oluman Boogie’ stars mentioned that even though they had a very good relationship with the former president, they were paid for the service they rendered him during his campaign.

“We met him through friendship and the money followed later. He is a good man and we liked him,” he continued.



Although they have openly shared the kind of relationship they have with the former president, the group said they are free to work with other political parties in need of their services.



They furthermore said that they show support for good certitude.



“We support positivity. If NPP were doing something positive and wanted our assistance we would support them. It’s a job. We will only do it if the money is good,” Abbas noted.







ADA/BB