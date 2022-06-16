We don't tolerate 'nonsense' exhibited by Afia Schwarzenegger - Nogokpo chief

Afia Schwarzenegger storms Nogokpo for justice

Maurice Ampaw debunks sexual claims against Wontumi



Nogokpo chief slams Afia Schwarzenegger for sharing videos, photos online



Togbui Amuzu Agbodzalu William of Nogokpo has condemned the actions of media personality, Afia Schwarzenegger, who posted photos and a video of her recent visit to the famous shrine online.



Togbui Amuzu in an exclusive interview with GhanaWeb on Thursday, June 16, reiterated that the shrine carries out serious business and therefore is against persons publishing details of their visit on any social media platform.



He described the move by Schwarzenegger as "nonsense" adding that her actions can have some repercussions on her.

"At Nogokpo Shrine, a lot of people come and we help a lot of people. We don't tolerate that nonsense she is doing because she came to the community to take pictures and videos and shared it online. We don't tolerate it and that is why I had to tackle it," Togbui Amuzu told GhanaWeb reporter, Paula Amma Broni.



Togbui Amuzu on June 15, released a statement on Facebook to condemn Afia Schwar for publishing her Monday visit to the shrine on her Instagram page after she announced to have taken 'spiritual' action against some persons.



It would be recalled that Afia evoked curses on lawyer Maurice Ampaw and politician Chairman Wontumi, whom she has named her former lover. Maurice Ampaw had rubbished Afia's sexual allegations against Wontumi and followed it up with a lawsuit.



She vowed to take on persons who have accused her of peddling falsehood and to confirm her seriousness took a trip to the shrine to seek justice. She shared some photos with a message that read: "I mean business."



Initially, there were doubts she actually went to Nogokpo as some persons, including broadcaster Mona Gucci alleged that she only posed by the Nogokpo signpost for pictures.

Togbui Amuzu Agbodzalu, however, confirmed to GhanaWeb that Afia Schwarzenegger indeed came to see the priest. However, her case is yet to be attended to as they plan of giving a fair hearing to the parties involved in her case.



"I have seen what Schwarzenegger has published which is tarnishing the image of the community... Nogokpo has helped a lot of people so if someone wants to come and destroy it with their attitude or behaviour, we won't tolerate it.



"I am afraid what Schwarzenegger is doing can affect her too... with the case she brought, she has been sent back to see the chief of where Wontumi or so is because we do our cases in two parts. In some cases, you can summon and we invite whoever you are having a case with. We meet the person here so that we can ask questions. In the second part, we can allow you to talk to the shrine if your case is true," Togbui Amuzu Agbodzalu explained.



Listen to the interview below:





Watch a discussion on Afia Schwarzenegger below.







