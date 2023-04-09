‘We even listen to Amakye Dede, Kojo Antwi’ – Daughters of Glorious Jesus on secular songs

Popular gospel music group, the ‘Daughters of Glorious Jesus’, have listed their interest in some highlife songs.

They disclosed this while discussing their colleague, Moses OK’s claims that Christians shouldn’t listen to secular songs.



Earlier in an interview on Onua TV, Moses OK stated that Christians have no business listening to secular songs as it does not edify them.



“You can't listen to songs that do not carry the word of God, songs that don't correspond with the scriptures. That's why I don't encourage people to listen to secular songs,” he said.



His comments have since been topical on social media with netizens sharing divergent views on it.



The issue was tabled for discussion on the United Showbiz where some members of the gospel fraternity including the legendary, ‘Daughters of Glorious Jesus’ group who were also present.

Mrs. Edna Sarpong, a member of the gospel trio, made statements contrary to Moses OK’s submissions.



Making her points clear, she stated that she is an avid listener of highlife singer, Amakye Dede.



“It is God who gives talent. As a Christian, you can listen to secular songs, and even their lyrics can touch you and compel you to do the right thing. The gift is from God. That is Moses’ view. I like listening to Amakye Dede a lot. He even came to sing for me on my birthday. Even my husband knows this. I am a Christian and I am married.



“I like Amakye Dede’s songs and I like him. This doesn’t make me a non-believer. You don’t judge people’s outlooks and determine whether the person is a Christian or not. That I am playing Amakye Dede in my car, doesn’t mean I am not a Christian,” she maintained.



Mrs. Cynthia Appiadu, another member of the group, seconded Edna’s assertions.

“We usually record at the same place Amakye Dede records his songs and in one instance, he bluntly told us that he listens to our songs and prays with them. After he said that, we always remember him in our prayers.”



Then the host, MzGee, turned to the third member, Mrs. Monica Owusu Ansah, and asked:



“I heard Mama Monica also declaring her interest in Kojo Antwi’s songs. Don’t you think people will think you have backslidden if you listen to such songs?”



“Yes. I listen to his songs and I don’t think anybody will think I have backslidden just by listening to Kojo Antwi. Some of Kojo Antwi’s songs give good counsel. He sings love songs. If you are married and you listen to some of those songs with your husband, isn’t it a good feeling? Because Kojo Antwi also goes to church,” Monica said.



