We gained independence too early, the black man always abuses power - Efia Odo

Efia Odo

Given the turmoil the country is presently going through characterized by the high cost of living, Efia Odo has shared her opinion about the state of affairs in a new tweet.

Known for going political with most of her posts lately designed to affect a change in the system, Efia said Ghana gained independence rather too early.



The former Kwese Sports presenter suggested that the black is not capable of managing his own affairs- contrary to Dr Kwame Nkrumah’s famous quote on the day of independence.



In her words, the black man abuses the least power he gets for which reason the whites should have lorded for a long period.

She posted; “We gained our independence too early! Never give a black man power, he’ll just misuse it.”



