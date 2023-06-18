We get nothing on Father’s Day - John Dumelo

Ghanaian actor John Dumelo

Popular Ghanaian actor John Dumelo, has ignited a discussion about the recognition of Father's Day compared to Mother's Day.

According to John, in a recent post on Twitter, he pointed out the discrepancy in the way Mother's Day and Father's Day are celebrated.



He emphasized that multinational and local businesses organize Mother's Day events and giveaways for mothers, whereas fathers often receive little recognition or appreciation on Father's Day.



"When it's Mother's Day, all the multinational/local companies and brands will organize events and do giveaways for mothers. But on Father's Day, all WE get is......nothing. God Dey."



This thought-provoking statement has resonated with many, prompting a reflection on the discrepancy in acknowledgement between the two occasions.



Father's Day, celebrated worldwide on the third Sunday of June, is a special day dedicated to honouring and appreciating fathers and father figures for their contributions to their families and society.

In some social media reactions, a user said, “Mr Dumelo, may I remind you that most of the local and MULTINATIONAL companies are owned and led by MEN.”



Another added, “Fathers dey suffer ooo. A father who earns 5k a month pays kids school fees of 2k bills and expenses of 1.5k gives alimony of 2k and sorts other members. In fact spends over 7k yet has little love”



A third stated, “Which gender occupies the highest positions in those multinational/ local companies?? Men. Let’s blame ourselves.”





