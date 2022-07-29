'We got no space for concert party people like you in the music industry' - Ras Kuuku ‘blasts’ LilWin

Ras Kuuku rubbishes LilWin

Award-winning Ghanaian musician, Kojo Kurankye, known in showbiz circles as Ras Kuuku, has accused famous Ghanaian actor, Kwadwo Nkansah, also known as LilWin, of being behind the collapse of the Ghana movie industry.

According to the reggae musician in a Facebook post, he shared on July 27, 2022, LilWin recently released a song he labelled "foolish" while adding that the music industry has not got space for him.



“Kwadwo Nkansah is the main reason why the Ghana movie industry collapsed, Humble yourself me nua. You see how you’ve collapsed Kumawood.



“Shame on you. We got no space for concert party people like you in the Music Industry. Go and fix your failed and collapsed Kumawood. S3 ‘me ladder’ Aaah, a foolish song like that 3 3 & 1,” he shared.



It is not certain what may have angered the artiste to make such a statement on his Facebook targeting the actor.



As and when more information has been released on why Ras Kuuku attacked LilWin the way he did, GhanaWeb will report on it.



However, this won’t be the first time Ras Kuuku has rubbished any celebrity on July 9, 2022, he asked Joe Mettle to stop pretending not to know who he was after the gospel musician mentioned he had no idea who the Dancehall musician is until his Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) got missing.

According to the award-winning artiste, Joe Mettle was unhappy that he [Kuuku] questioned the gospel musician's inclusion in the ‘Artiste of the Year’ nominees at the VGMA this year, which explains why he claims not to know him.







