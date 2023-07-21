0
Menu
Entertainment

We had chemistry but never dated – Simi clarifies relationship with Falz

Simi And Falz2.png Simi and Falz the Bhad guy

Fri, 21 Jul 2023 Source: mynigeria.com

Singer, Simisola Kosoko, popularly known as Simi, has insisted that she and rapper, Falz The Bahd Guy never dated.

She insisted that what they had was a working relationship, stressing that it was fans who spread the rumours that they were dating because of their 'chemistry'.

The singer stated this while featuring in the interview segment of MTV Base Africa’s programme, Official Naija Top 10.

She said, “He [Falz] did a verse on my song, ‘JAMB Question Remix’. And I was like, ‘Ah! Me and this guy, there is a vibe there.’ So, we did ‘Soldier’, and everybody was like, the chemistry is so amazing.

“We never saw that. People bought what we were not selling. And we were like, okay, this is a strategy. So, we did ‘Chemistry’ on the album. People gave us the name and the idea. We never actually came and say, oh, we are dating.”

One can recall that Simi got married to her secret lover, singer, Adekunle Gold, on January 9, 2019 in Lagos. The couple welcomed their first child, Adejare, in 2020.

Source: mynigeria.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
NPP aspirants halt campaign, troop to Accra for 'make or break' meeting - Report
Dr Apraku jabs Bawumia
Otumfuo Ahenenananomhene slams NPP
See initial footage of Black Sherif being led out of airport after 'arrest'
Bawumia boys attack UTV journalist for questioning his credibility
If you don’t attack Kennedy Agyapong, he won’t hit back – Brother mounts defense
How Tsatsu Tsikata grilled first state witness in Gyakye Quayson trial
Court of Appeal unanimously dismisses Quayson's stay of proceedings application
Supreme Court dismisses application to block passage of anti-LGBTQ+ bill
Minority boycott of parliament: Inusah Fuseini explains why he agrees with Bagbin