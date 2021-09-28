We have a bright future and on track despite pandemic - GTA

Ghana Tourism Authority

The Ghana Tourism Authority says the country’s Ghana’s Tourism sector has great potential and is on track to becoming the hub of tourist destinations on the continent despite setbacks from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking to GBC News as part of World Tourism Day, Director of Corporate Affairs of the Authority, Jones Aruna Nelson called for more support for the industry to reach its full potential.



He said a commemorative durbar will be held in the Volta Region today as part of activities marking the occasion.

“This year’s celebration is happening in the Volta Region specifically at the Vli waterfall where the climax of the event will be held with a durbar. We have a bright future and on track despite the pandemic because we have all the resources available”, according to Jones Aruna Nelson.