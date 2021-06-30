We have never been nominated for VGMA award – Tagoe Sisters

Gospel music duo, Tagoe Sisters

Gospel musical duo, Tagoe Sisters, consisting of twins, Lydia Dedei Yawson Nee Tagoe and Elizabeth Korkoi Tagoe have revealed that they have never been recognized by the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).

According to the music duo, "for the past twenty-one years, they have never been nominated for the VGMA awards."



They told Fiifi Pratt on Accra-based Kingdom Plus 101.9Fm that it baffles their mind why the organizers of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) have refused to nominate them ever since it started.

They stressed their main aim as gospel musicians is to win souls for Christ and not for awards.



This revelation came to light following a question by the host of the Afrojoint show on Kingdom FM, Fiifi Pratt.