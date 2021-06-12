We have no regrets, going independent was a good move – DopeNation

DopeNation

The musical duo DopeNation said their move to break away from Lynx Entertainment is one of the best decisions they ever made.

They do admit going solo is quite the challenge, but they have no regrets.



According to DopeNation, being on their own after their contract ended with the record label was tricky because they were amateurs. Speaking on Showbiz 360 with Giovani Caleb, they admitted that the beginning was quite rocky. But now they have a hand of things, it has been an adventure.



One of the twins said, “The difference is quite great. With a record label, you are limited in a lot of things. But when you are independent, you can go wherever you want to go. You push yourself to a certain limit. Sometimes you even go and make a mistake but then you learn from it.”

They also mentioned that one of the perks of going independent is the travel experience. They expressed shock at the far-reaching places where they heard their songs and accumulated quite many fans.



DopeNation also talked about their various projects and their style of business. According to them, one of their core mandates is to discover and nurture talents. And also mentioned one of their mentees, Adelaide the Seer, has been nominated for the Unsung Category of this year’s VGMA.



They also have a joint ep, the Music and Dance EP, with Dancegod Lloyd and Afrobeast. Internationally, they are working with Shao, a Nigerian artist.