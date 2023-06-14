‘We have the connections in Ghana’ - LilWin as he threatens Prophet Adom Kyei Duah’s lookalike

It appears gradually more celebrities are experiencing individuals parading themselves as their ‘clones’, as the trend of lookalikes has transcended from the showbiz field to other areas.

It is in this stead that Ghanaian actor, Kojo Nkansah, popularly known as ‘LilWin’, has issued a stern warning coupled with a threat of a lawsuit against Prophet Adom Kyei Duah’s look-alike.



Not too long ago, social media witnessed some two men parading themselves as lookalikes of two popular men of God.



One appeared like Believers Worship Center’s founder Prophet Adom Kyei Duah and the other, represented Anointed Palace Church general overseer, Rev. Isaac Obofour.



Earlier in a viral video, these two lookalikes were captured speaking about how lucrative the lookalike business has been, prior to their earlier lifestyle where they could barely make ends meet.



"This job is very good. For the masonry, it was hand to mouth. When you get some job within the month, you'd have to survive throughout the month with your little earnings, but this one is able to sustain me,” Prophet Adom Duah’s lookalike stated.



In the case of Obofour’s lookalike, he was endorsed and even gifted some money by his ‘original’.

However, it appears Adom Kyei Duah’s camp is unhappy about the development as LilWin, an avid follower and worshipper at the former’s church, has issued a stern warning to the lookalike.



In a video making rounds on the internet, the Kumawood actor, who has a close relationship with the Prophet said they will soon dish out a drastic punishment to the said young man.



“To Adom Kyei Duah’s lookalike, today is your last warning. There are laws in Ghana, wait till we arrest you. When this lands you in court, then you will know. If you feel you know people, who have connections in Ghana, we shall see. We know 100 times more people than you do. Time will tell,” he fumed.



Watch the video below:









Watch the latest episode of Nkommo Wo Ho on GhanaWeb TV here:











EB/FNOQ