We lack connections – Richie on challenges of Ghana music

Richieeee.jpeg Richie Mensah, CEO of Lynx Entertainment

Tue, 19 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Lynx Group of Companies unveiled

Lynx Entertainment celebrates 15 years of existence

Richie says Ghana has talents

Lynx Entertainment boss, Richie Mensah has said Ghana’s music industry is blessed with talents but the challenge has always been networking.

In an interview with Graphic Showbiz, the revered music producer indicated that he was not surprised at the accomplishments of some new artistes because talents abound in the country.

“Ghana’s challenge is that we lack connections, networking and the right people to take us there but that is changing. Right now, the world is watching us; there’s no time to play,” he said.

Lynx Entertainment, in early April, launched its 15th anniversary at the Lynx offices at Abelemkpe. The event was graced by some stakeholders as an expansion of Lynx Entertainment into Lynx Group of Companies was announced.

“I always tell people that the Lynx they see today was not the same 10 or 15 years ago when we started. It’s been tough and there were times I questioned myself on why I even got into this in the first place but here I am today celebrating a decade and half of my sweat,” Richie stated while offering a piece of advice.

“You need to persist in this industry if you want to make it bigger than Lynx. Keep going and fight through the challenges. Without persistence, there will be no results; we must get that understanding.

“Those coming up should also understand that the allure they see about Lynx is as a result of sweat, toils and years of not giving up.

"People will marvel if I open up on what I went through initially but today, everybody sees the glitz and glamour thinking that was attained without any sacrifice. It never works like that,” Richie added.

The Lynx Group of Companies is made up of management company Lynx Entertainment, Lynx Studios and Tigon Creatives, a video and photos production company respectively.

