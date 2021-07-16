‘We live in a dark world ruled by evil’ – Wendy Shay entreats Ghanaians to follow God

• Wendy Shay has re-affirmed her love for God

• She has urged all and sundry to shun the world and follow Christ



• Wendy joins the list of Ghanaian celebrities who have declared their intentions to follow God



Popular Ghanaian singer, Wendy Shay has advised Ghanaians to fully embrace the kingdom of God as the world is currently plagued with so much evil.



It can be recalled that the issue of ‘repentance’ has been a topic of great concern among celebrities in recent times as the likes of Moesha Buodong and Nana Agradaa particularly have ditched their old ways and towed the path of Christ.



But sharing her idea on the issue, the ‘Shay on You’ hitmaker who also joined the trail of ‘Born again celebrities’ some time ago has once again reiterated her love for the things of God.

The ‘Ruftown Records’ signee said to prove her seriousness, she has added some twists to her music adding that her new album tells the story of God’s greatness.



“I’m at a level where I really trust God entirely. He has shown me his grace and his power. I love to talk about him more than I used to before because I’ve also gone through a lot and He was the only one who was there for me,” She stated in an interview with Abeiku Santana.



“I like to bring my fans closer to Jesus Christ because he is the only way to the Father…We’re living in a very dark world governed by very very dark forces and the only way out, the only light for us to get peace, that peace that we need is only through Jesus Christ. And so I like to preach because it is a mandate as a child of God,” she added.



Watch the video below



