We’ll be friends after the case – What Shatta Wale told Jesus Ahuofe when they first met

After his prophecy led to the arrest and remand of himself, Shatta Wale and three others, the founder of New Life Kingdom Chapel, Bishop Stephen Kwesi Appiah who is popularly called Jesus Ahuofe has disclosed that he and the artist are beginning to strike a good friendship.



Jesus Ahuofe in a recent interview has narrated how his first meeting with Shatta wale was pleasant contrary to expectations.

According to the prophet, he had his first encounter with Shatta Wale while they were both being transported to court for the hearing of their case on Monday.



“When we were going to court and he saw me in the police van, he recognised me and told me we will be friends after the court case. That’s what he told me,” he stated in an interview with Adom FM.



Asked whether the dancehall artiste blames him for his plight, Jesus Ahuofe said the artiste understands that his prophecy was just a vision, hence no need to hold any qualms against him.



He, however, expressed hope that the charges of publication of false information and causing fear and panic would be dropped as he has been praying for Shatta Wale to regain his freedom.