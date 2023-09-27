We’ll do #OccupyJulorbiHouse again if NDC comes to power and we see no change - Efia Odo

Ghanaian actress and socialite, Efia Odo

Ghanaian actress and socialite Efia Odo has said that the OccupyJulorbiHouse protest will not be a one-time event to tarnish the image of the Akufo-Addo-led government but will continue to do the same subsequently when the need arises.

She noted that if the National Democratic Congress (NDC) comes into government and fails to deliver up to the expectations of Ghanaians, a protest similar to the OccupyJorbiHouse demonstration would be held again.



The actress, who was one of the leading members of the OccupyJulorbiHouse protesters, assured that they will continue to hold leaders of the country accountable regardless of the political party in government.



Her comment came on the back of concerns by some members of the public suggesting that there were problems under the John Mahama-led administration yet a protest of that sort was not held, hence the #occupyJulorbiHouse protest had a political agenda to spite the Akufo-Addo-led government.



“Don’t worry, when NDC comes into power and we see no change we will continue wai with our protest,” Afia Odo wrote on her Twitter page.



Efia Odo’s tweet was in response to a Twitter account with the name Stephen Bunnell who wrote, “Didn’t these under trees schools exist during the NDC time? I’m not in favor of the current government but what is killing the country is politics.”



The #OccupyJulorbiHouse protest, spanning three days, concluded with celebrities playing a significant role in its vigor and effectiveness in conveying their concerns to the government.

View the tweet below





Don’t worry, if NDC comes into power and we see no change we will continue wai with our protest ok https://t.co/ImeUT4ADVG — EFIAODO (@Efiaodo1) September 25, 2023

BS/OGB