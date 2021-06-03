We’ll help kojo Yankah achieve his goal of building world museum – Okyeame Kwame

Okyeame Kwame

All is set for the Highlife Benefit Concert which would be held on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at +233 Jazz Bar & Grill in Accra.

Two Cultural icons Okyeame Kwame and Bessa Simons will headline the concert. Also featuring on the concert is music legend Pat Thomas.



The Highlife Benefit Concert is aimed at raising funds for the construction of the Pan African Heritage World Museum, ( PAHW), which is estimated to cost $50,000.000.000 ( Fifty Million Dollars).



The museum which is the brain child of Prof. Kojo Yankah, seeks to recreate the dynasties in Africa.



Any visitor to the Pan African Heritage Museum will have the opportunity to see a lot of things including the Ghana Empire, Sudan Empire, Songhai Empire the Ashanti Kingdom as well as brave leaders such as Sundiata Keita and Mansa Musa.

Speaking on the 3FM’s Sunrise Morning Show, Okyeame Kwame said “What we have decided to do is that in our own small way we will use what we know how to do, which is create music and excitement around this project.



We are organizing a highlife benefit concert to pan Africanists so that we tell the story of Africa and help Hon. Kojo Yankah to achieve this goal in the next 3 years”.



Known for his world record song ‘Belembe’, Bessa Simons added “This is history in the making and we have missed out on so many things especially the young ones coming to see and know our history so we can also tell our story. I am so happy to be part of this project”.