‘We look for money to be happy, to look for women’ - Wontumi

Fri, 13 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Chairman Wontumi discloses why he makes more money

Chairman Wontumi speaks on his lavish lifestyle

Chairman Wontumi explains his insatiable thirst for money

Of all the reasons that inspire men to make money, Chairman Wontumi has cited women as part of the muse.

The NPP Ashanti Regional Chairman has established that he forms part of the men who make money in order to take care of more women.

Research reveals that individuals who have access to riches are highly desirable as romantic partners, in particular to women.

According to some other findings, women are significantly more sensitive to money and comfort when considering a partner as compared to men.

Perhaps, it is in this light that Chairman Wontumi has listed women as one of the inspirations behind his unquenchable thirst for money.

“We look for money to be happy, for daily bread and to find more women,” Chairman Wontumi told Delay when she quizzed him about his lavish lifestyle.

Watch the video below:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by CHAIRMAN ???????? (@delayghana)





