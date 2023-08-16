'We lost a huge deal because of negative news about Efya' – Nana Adwoa Awindor

Renowned television host, Nana Adwoa Awindor

Nana Adwoa Awindor, the renowned television host, who is also the mother of Ghana’s sensational female singer, Efya Nokturnal, has disclosed how her daughter lost a huge project deal due to the negative rumors which circulated about her.

In an interview with Roselyn Felli on Joy Prime’s Prime Morning, although Nana Adwoa Awindor did not reveal the specific rumour, she explained how such negative comments changed the minds of some investors they were in a deal with.



“These are instances where you’re working on something, because one of the times we were working on something that should push her somewhere, and then these things come up. We were working on a project, a huge project, and this broke it. So, as a mother, I will feel bad about it and I think that God has a better place for her".



“If you’re an investor and you want to put (sic) into somebody and you hear things about the person, whether it is true or not, before you say jack, you may have taken a check back,” Nana Adwoa Awindor explained to the host.



She was later asked how she has been able to deal with the negative news she hears about her daughter.



She answered by saying, “We get broken and we get back on our feet. I know my daughter and so I just tell her not to follow it. Let’s take it in; let’s pray about it. It will die off."



Efya Nokturnal has been making headlines for some time now.

In recent past, some people claimed that the singer has been dealing in drugs, but Efya Nocturnal debunked the rumors, stating that she would not pay much attention to them.



She added that she would rather focus on her music.



