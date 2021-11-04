We may disagree on many levels but you’re in my prayers – Afia Schwarzenegger to Ken Agyapong

Afia Schwarzenegger is a Ghanaian Comedienne, Socialite

• Afia Schwarzenegger prays for Kennedy Agyapong

• Ken Agyapong has allegedly travelled to the US for treatment



• Ghanaians wish Ken Agyapong a speedy recovery



Controversial Ghanaian comedienne, Afia Schwarzenegger has wished her nemesis, Kennedy Agyapong, a speedy recovery following rumours that he is seriously ill.



Rumours are rife on social media that the Assin Central MP who is currently based in the United States is completely bed-ridden.



One can recall that Afia Schwarzenegger and Kennedy Agyapong have had a tempestuous relationship in the past.

The two have been captured in many instances on social media engaging in a series of heated banters.



But Afia amidst all their differences has commiserated with Kennedy Agyapong.



She took to her social media and wrote;



“We may disagree on many levels, fight countless times cos am just like you "We hate Nonesense"...But Ken we need you, Ghanaians need you so you will forever be in my prayers. My prayers are with you and your family.”



Following Afia’s post on social media, scores of individuals have praised her for what they describe as embarking on a ‘mature move’.

The likes of gospel singer Cwesi Oteng, Highly Spiritual boss, Kaywa and many other celebrities have also offered their prayers and well-wishes to Kennedy Agapong.



