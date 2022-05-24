We might as well celebrate flood festival – ‘Disappointed’ Bulldog

Bulldog tackles Ghanaian leaders over Accra floods

Accra floods after downpour



Bulldog speaks on ‘flood tourism’



Bulldog has established that since it appears that flooding in Accra remains unresolved, it should be turned into a tourist site.



From Saturday night, May 21, 2022, parts of Accra have since been submerged after torrential rains.



Some areas in the capital affected include Kaneshie, Adabraka, Weija, Teshie, Kwame Nkrumah Circle, Dansoman, Tse Addo and Tesano among others.

The incessant flooding which is fast becoming an annual trend has become a topical issue on social media with several concerns.



The internet has been flooded with unpleasant images emerging from the harsh effects of the floods.



Some citizens affected by the floods either watch their hard-earned properties being swept away or take shots with their phones.



It is in this light that Bulldog who also appears fed up with the development thinks that the country might as well celebrate 'flood festival' since it appears that nothing will ever be done about it.



According to him, the mere fact that people are left with no choice but to watch or take shots of the flooding means that it could serve as a tourist attraction.

Bulldog in all sarcasm said ‘flood festival’ should be celebrated every year.



“The Dubai interchange has been thoroughly flooded. It is that severe that the water is almost at the reach of the bridge and people have parked their cars and taking shots of it. In my opinion I think we should start celebrating flood festival. Maybe we should make it a side attraction so that tourists all over the world will come and be taking pictures in Accra anytime it rains. I started hearing about floods since i was young and till date nothing has been done about it. We are taxpaying citizens too. The question is what are the leaders doing with our taxes? Now there’s E-Levy too but nothing even shows that this problem will be fixed anytime soon.” He stated on UTV’s United Showbiz



Watch the video below:



