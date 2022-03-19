We must stop reciting the National Pledge - MOG explains why

Gospel musician, MOG

Ghanaian Gospel musician, Nana Yaw Boakye, better known by his stage name, MOG Music, says it is better for Ghanaians to stop reciting the National Pledge because nothing shows it is having any good impact, especially on leadership.

According to him, the pledge begins with the line “I promise on my honour, to be faithful and loyal to Ghana my motherland,” yet leaders haven't realized how powerful and useful these words are.



“I believe we have gotten to a time we have to stop reciting the pledge because our leaders have recited this same thing since their childhood but looking at what they do, they are not loyal. In the civil service, some policemen are not being loyal. What parliamentarians do in the house also shows that they are not loyal.”



MOG said this in an exclusive interview with Kantaka TV on the show E–Mix, monitored by MyNewsGH.com.

He continued in his interview and said, “I want them (leadership) to reflect on the first line and just that phrase should be enough for them to ask themselves that looking at the way and manner they are managing the country are the generations to going to benefit from what they are doing?



"My stand is that it should be canceled outright," MOG insisted.