We need a museum to preserve legacy of media personalities - Mark Okraku Mantey

Mark Okraku Mantey

Ghana’s Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts, and Culture, Mark Okraku Mantey has called for a collaboration between media houses to set-up a museum to preserve the heritage of media personalities.

He describes the contribution of these media personalities to the growth and development of the industry as immense and argues they must be immortalized.



Talking about the late Doctar Cann in an interview with Happy98.9FM’s Don Kwabena Prah on the Epa Hoa Daben talk show, the Deputy Minister said, “We need a museum to keep the history of the people who create the stars. The leaders of GMA, Multimedia and Despite Group all need to come together and launch this initiative for all presenters and media personalities.”



According to him, most of the people who set the pace for radio in Ghana will pass and the younger generation will never remember them. “Doctar Cann is gone, Kaba is gone and DJ Advicer is also gone and we need to do this now. We don’t need to waste time on this, we need to always remember them for the legacy they left behind and for the young generation to learn,”

Mark Okraku, a close friend of Doctar Cann described him (Doctar Cann) as not a rich man and the only thing he can be remembered by his legacy and contributions to the entertainment fraternity.



Doctar Cann, host of Happy98.9FM’s Showbiz Xtra and AyekooAfter Drive entertainment shows passed after a short illness on Friday, March 25, 2022.



Francis Cann was dedicated to his family, work and all he set out to do. Although he is gone, his name and memories are forever imbued in our hearts and minds.