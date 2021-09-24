We need godfathers to grow the music industry – Kwasi Ernest

Chief Executive Officer of Media Excel, Kwasi Ernest

A lot has been said about the creative arts industry especially about how the sector does not treat its veteran stakeholders well.

Chief Executive Officer of Media Excel, Kwasi Ernest, has also added his voice to the issue.



Speaking on Onua Fm, Kwasi Ernest said even politicians still utilize their old and experienced members, unlike the creative arts center.



He said veterans are usually the pillars of each growing sector and as such, the Ghana Music industry needs such persons to progress.

“On the other hand, the music industry has always built its growth with new people each and every day neglecting the old people that paved a way for those that are currently ruling. There is no consistency in the music industry that is why the new artists are not stable since they fail to recognize The Godfathers, who were the legends and still are. These legends are entitled to promote the present-day musicians. So I urge people in the music industry to work hand in hand, so as to leave an outstanding legacy. To be emulated for them to be recognized when they become “Godfathers” too in order to build a peaceful union among the personalities creative sector,” he said.



Kwesi Ernest has spent about two decades producing countless gospel artists, including Kofi Sarpong, Bernice Offei, and Joyce Blessing, and many others.