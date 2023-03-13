0
We need more women in power to make decisions that affect them – Eni advocates

Eni Nigeria Dw.png Content creator, Eni Adeoluwa

Mon, 13 Mar 2023 Source: yfmghana.com

Nigerian fashion content creator and brand ambassador for American footwear company Crocs Inc, Eni Adeoluwa, has asserted that more women should be given the chance to be in positions of power to ensure that the change they require is given to them.

He believes women are the best people on earth because they are so kind, nice, and pleasant to be around.

Speaking to Princess AJ on Y107.9FM’s Party Pressure show, he said, “They bring out all the good vibes in the world. You will always be happy in the midst of women, and they make you feel so good. They are also big on energy, and if they like you, they’ll tell you; if they don’t, they’ll let you know, and they give out compliments when due”.

As someone who is constantly advocating for women’s empowerment, I believe that the time has come to get women into places of power because it matters.

“I’m very happy that Africa is doing some good with awareness creation. I’m also a big believer in equality, because if you’re going to make decisions that affect women, why shouldn’t they be there to contribute? If women are not in power, certain issues that pertain to them barely come up because those in power are not affected by them and they’re not going to remember or try to discuss them; every decision will rather go against them,” he stated.

He emphasized that this is why he is very big on women’s empowerment, and even on International Women’s Day, he did a whole video for women.

“It’s something I always do because it’s so important to me.” “I’m really grateful to have women in the world that I live in,” he highlighted.

