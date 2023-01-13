'We need to apologize to Moesha Buduong' – Hopeson Adorye on body surgery

He had the interwiew with Sammy Kay

Source: SammyKay Media

The 2020 NPP Parliamentary candidate for the Kpone-Katamanso Constituency, Hopeson Adorye and husband of gospel musician, Mrs. Gifty Adorye has indicated Ghanaians are full of hypocrisy.

Speaking in an interview with Sammy Kay, the NPP man stated that the country Ghana is made up of fake people hence has admonished his wife “Empress Gifty” to live her life without paying attention to naysayers.



Mr. Hopeson Adorye revealed that he sometimes selects the outfit worn by his wife to events and programs and therefore has no problem at all with the negative comments by some Ghanaians that his wife dresses indecently.



According to Hon. Hopeson, Ghanaians need to render an unqualified apology to Moesha Boduong for the vitriolic attack on her just because she enhanced her body yet people will do same only if they had the means.

Watch video below:



