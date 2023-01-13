0
Menu
Entertainment

'We need to apologize to Moesha Buduong' – Hopeson Adorye on body surgery

Sammy Kay Adorye.jpeg He had the interwiew with Sammy Kay

Fri, 13 Jan 2023 Source: SammyKay Media

The 2020 NPP Parliamentary candidate for the Kpone-Katamanso Constituency, Hopeson Adorye and husband of gospel musician, Mrs. Gifty Adorye has indicated Ghanaians are full of hypocrisy.

Speaking in an interview with Sammy Kay, the NPP man stated that the country Ghana is made up of fake people hence has admonished his wife “Empress Gifty” to live her life without paying attention to naysayers.

Mr. Hopeson Adorye revealed that he sometimes selects the outfit worn by his wife to events and programs and therefore has no problem at all with the negative comments by some Ghanaians that his wife dresses indecently.

According to Hon. Hopeson, Ghanaians need to render an unqualified apology to Moesha Boduong for the vitriolic attack on her just because she enhanced her body yet people will do same only if they had the means.

Watch video below:

Source: SammyKay Media
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Kwesi Pratt shreds set design for Alan Kyerematen's presentation
Anglican church boss slammed over 'naysayers' comment on Cathedral
NDC primaries: Atubiga fumes over GH¢500,000 filing fee
Meek Mill video: Prophet Oduro cautions Akufo-Addo
Kenyan politician mocks Ghana over Meek Mill episode
Prof Hanke pegs Ghana's inflation at 77%
Abu Jinapor replies Mahama over Akufo-Addo's Akonta Mining comment
Ghana is gradually becoming a NATO country - Alan Kyerematen
Nyaho-Tamakloe slams 'noisemaker' Kennedy Agyapong
Why Kufuor kicked against Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu's Alan-Bawumia ticket proposal