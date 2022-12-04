We need to collaborate and project our local orchestra – Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo

Entertainment journalist, Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo

Entertainment journalist and frequent pundit on the United Showbiz programme, Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo, has charged Ghanaian artistes to take a cue from Sarkodie's performance with the BBC Philharmonic orchestra at BBC Radio 1Xtra's Afrobeats Concerto.

Sarkodie, who is regarded as Africa's most decorated rapper, performed three of his popular slow jams with the orchestra to the excitement of music lovers both at home and abroad.



Speaking on the United Showbiz Show on UTV, Arnold called on Ghanaian artistes to begin collaborating with our local orchestra to enable the industry to grow in all directions.



"Sarkodie nailed the performance. The other bit we need to talk about is we have an orchestra in Ghana at the National Theatre that artists do not use. A few, like Kwabena Kwabena and Akwaboah, use it, though. But have you seen how we are projecting the BBC's orchestra? So moving forward, let us also project Ghanaian artists collaborating with our local orchestra," he stated.

Arnold added that it was a big plus for Sarkodie to be placed in the same bracket of top Afrobeat stars though his recognized genre is rapping.



"What is interesting is that the concert was an Afrobeat concert. Quintessential afrobeat stars were called to perform. The thing is, Sarkodie is being rated as one of the best Afrobeat artists, and he is a rapper. He is regarded as one of the best afrobeat artists when he is a rapper. That is a plus for Sarkodie," Arnold mentioned.



