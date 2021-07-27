We need to come together to create our own movement – Knii Lante to Reggae musicians

Ghanaian Reggae artiste, Knii Lante

Source: Fredrick Kofi Dro, Contributor

Multiple award-winning musician Knii Lante has advised fellow Reggae musicians to come together and create a very powerful force to help them grow together.

In an interview with King Lagazee on Yaad Settings show, the musician stated that lack of unity as one of the problems dragging the Reggae music industry back.



Answering questions on why the Reggae music industry seems to be going down, the musician said he believes if all stakeholders stick together, they will become a force to reckon with.



“We as Reggae musicians too sometimes when the support no dey come from elsewhere, we for bind together and let the thing be forceful among ourselves and create our own movement,“ he said in Pidgin language.

Knii Lante also mentioned lack of sponsorship for Reggae-related issues as another load dragging the fraternity back.



The “Baby Take Good Care” hitmaker however advised the general public and OAPs to stop stereotyping Reggae musicians with smoking weed. According to Knii Lante, the stereotype prevents the corporate world from supporting Reggae music and Reggae-related events.



Knii Lante released a double track on Friday 23rd July. One was an Afrobeat tune titled ‘This Thing’ while the other was a Reggae song titled ‘Boots Off’. They were released in commemoration of the birthday of Haile Selassie, the last emperor of Ethiopia.