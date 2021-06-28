We need to create our own digital streaming platforms – Okyeame Kwame

Ghanaian rapper and song writer, Okyeame Kwame

• Okyeame Kwame has stated the need to create a local digital content platform for musicians

• To him, creating a Ghanaian-owned streaming platform for artistes could even generate some income for government



• He has charged Ghanaians and Africans at large to be innovative



Veteran Ghanaian musician, Okyeame Kwame has established the need for Ghanaians and Africans at large to create their own digital channels through which artistes can benefit from.



Highlighting the fact that the emergence of social media and streaming platforms has become one of the greatest means by which musicians make money in the country, the ‘Rap Dacta’ said it is about time Ghanaians built a local platform for themselves.



“I believe it is significant for Ghana to have its own Spotify, Amazon and other digital platforms so that when artistes create content, we can put them on our platforms and the money will stay in Ghana. More important is the need for the government to support us who are creating content for these platforms so that we can keep the money at the in-market economy because it takes money for me to create content and put it on Facebook,” he stated in an interview with Graphic Showbiz.

He noted further that the income generated from these local platforms could go a long way to create a source of revenue for government.



“Because of my content, people come on Facebook and when they do, Facebook will advertise to them and take all the money and not give me and also not give the government,” he stated.



The ‘Made in Ghana’ crooner also disclosed that the ambition for Africans to have their own digital platforms had pushed him to start his own.



“I’m starting my own digital media platform for Africans to curate content. It’s called Trendasquare. We need to let the world know that we can do our own thing. We must lower the dependence on the West so that they will respect us,” he stated.