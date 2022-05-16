0
We need to revive the old highlife songs – Ex Doe

Ex Doe 228 Ex Doe, Musician

Mon, 16 May 2022 Source: happyghana.com

Ghanaian rapper and a pioneer of the highlife movement, Ex Doe, has advised artistes to bring back the old Ghanaian songs.

Ex Doe who has tried and enjoyed its success says it is also one of the reasons why he is still recognized in the music industry.

In an interview with Rev. Nyansa Boakwa on Happy 98.9FM’s NsemPii, he said, “One of the songs that have held me down and is still holding me down is ‘Comfort’. I am not even the original owner of the song. I took the song from the late Highlife legend Dr. Paa Bobo and made it my own.”

Ex Doe worked on the remix of ‘Comfort’ with Dr. Paa Bobo before his demise.

He believes doing this is important “and it’s also another way for us to hold on to what we have and what some of our music legends left behind for us.”

Ex doe is one of the pioneers of the hiplife movement. He was also first a part of a group called the Traditional rulers before going solo. In 1996, he collaborated with Chicago on ‘Daavi mede kuku’ and registered his first hit, the most popular Ewe hiplife song till date.

