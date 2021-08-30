‘We never kissed during movies’ - David Dontoh confirms dating Maame Dokono

Grace Omaboe and David Dontoh were alleged to have dated for a period of 15 years

Veteran actor, David Dontoh has confirmed rumors that he once dated veteran actress, Grace Omaboe popularly known as ‘Maame Dokono’.



The veteran actor although admitting that he once dated Maame Dokono said they tried as much as possible not to indulge in any form of intimacy during movie scenes.



It can be recalled that Maame Dokono during an earlier interview disclosed that she dated Mr. Dontoh for 15 years.

This according to her was because she needed a partner to help ward off the many men that were chasing her with love proposals.



“What happened was at the time of Akan Drama, I was single, I was about forty years old. My first marriage had hit the rocks. I needed someone to protect me as a woman. Men were chasing me. When we go on tour in Kumasi, they stood on story-buildings to adore me. Women also liked me,” She stated in an interview with TV XYZ.



But confirming the assertion in a latest interview with Adom TV monitored by GhanaWeb, Mr. Dontoh said;



“For all the years that we acted on television, we never kissed, never, but everybody keeps saying she is my wife. We have a very good relationship. Everybody who is sensible will know there is a relationship between us. You don’t need to touch or kiss the person to show it. There is a chemistry between how we act towards each other.”