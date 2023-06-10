'We offered to keep Mr. Drew at Highly Spiritual but he rejected it' – Kaywa reveals

Mr Drew has parted ways with Kaywa's Highly Spiritual Music

Approximately a year ago, there were rumors swirling about the possibility of Mr. Drew leaving Kaywa’s record label, Highly Spiritual Music, where he was signed at the time.

However, when interviewed by Doreen Avio on Hitz FM, Mr. Drew refuted these speculations and dismissed them as mere gossip.



Nevertheless, a few months into 2023, the artist behind the hit song “Shuperu” finally confirmed during an interview on TV3 that he had indeed parted ways with Highly Spiritual Music.



He clarified that his departure was motivated by a desire to embark on a new career path and explore different opportunities.



In his own words, Mr. Drew explained, “Everyone desires growth; you can’t remain in one place for an extended period. It’s about moving forward.”

Kaywa, the CEO of Highly Spiritual Music and an esteemed music producer, recently broke his silence regarding Mr. Drew’s departure. Hitz 103.9 FM shared a post on their Twitter page, highlighting Kaywa’s explanation.



According to Kaywa, the initial five-year agreement between the label and the singer had come to an end. Although the label had intentions to continue working with Mr. Drew in the future, he had already made up his mind to explore different opportunities and not be part of the company’s plans.



Kaywa further elaborated that Mr. Drew expressed his desire for change, and in respect of his decision, they had no choice but to allow him to move on.