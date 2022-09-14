We only ask for 'Momo' from guys we don’t love - Lady claims

Dora Bamfo is an entrepreneur

Source: SVTV Africa

Young entrepreneur Dora Bamfo has stated that ladies only demand money from men they do not love but are very understanding and considerate towards the guys they love.

In an interview on Daily Hustle, Dora mentioned that it is tough for ladies to ask for money from guys they love because they understand their hustle and think about their future with them. She revealed that she could never date a jobless man.



“I always say that a lady will never demand such things from her serious boyfriend. If I love you, I don’t bring that to you because we all know men suffer to make money.



Girls do that when they notice that the guys are persistent and would give them all she demands. If a lady meets an older man, she knows she can’t be with him for long. So she will ask for rent, hair and all,” she disclosed.

In response to whether she might date a jobless man, Dora answered in the negative. She stated that she might accept a man who has a business.



“I’m sorry, we can’t date. I won’t also be able to support either. I’ve seen it happen. The lady caters to him, and eventually, when he succeeds, he says the lady is not on his level.



I know that some women do that to men too, but I have made up my mind not to date a jobless man,” Dora added.