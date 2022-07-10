We only have fame, not money — Actress Ayo Adesanya

Veteran Nigerian actress, Ayo Adesanya

Veteran Nigerian actress, Ayo Adesanya has revealed that contrary to some notions that thespians are rich, they only have fame but not money.

She stated that though the film industry is big and looks glamourous, the actors do not make enough money from their craft. However, she added that it is up to the actor to know how to convert fame into money.



Speaking during an interview on the ‘Memoir of a Naija Girl’ podcast, Adesanya said, “Many people have the notion that because Nollywood is big, practitioners are well paid.



“But, how much do we earn? We have fame, but we don’t make money. However, it is left for the actor to use that fame to get money, through brand endorsements and other avenues.”



Further speaking about the personal lives of some stars in the film sector, the ace actress noted that life could be lonely as a celebrity.

She said, “It is very lonely being a celebrity, contrary to what people think. People think that as a celebrity, one has the whole world at one’s feet. It is actually very lonely.



“People assume that a celeb’s life is all rosy and lively. However, everything boils down to the individual and how they want to live their lives so that it doesn’t become lonely and boring.”



In 1996, Ayo Adesanya joined the Nigerian movie industry professionally. She made her first appearance on television on Tunji Bamishigbin’s soap opera, Palace.