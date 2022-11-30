We provide girls with life’s blueprint – Girl Guide Youth Coordinator

National Youth Coordinator of Ghana Girl Guide Association, Frances Agyapong

Frances Agyapong, National Youth Coordinator of Ghana Girl Guide Association, has highlighted some impacts the organization has and its aim.

Speaking based on personal experiences, she stated that the girl guide has and is still impacting a lot of girls in Ghana and the world over.



In an interview with Mercy Bee the Ekumfi Princess on e.tv Ghana’s Girl Vibes show, she said, “Our aim is to train the girls to become responsible citizens in their country for themselves and for their families as well. So the initiatives we have, the advocacy programs, and our leadership programs train the girls and provide them with a guide for life.”

“We teach girls and ladies to have confidence in themselves and to be able to go out there and speak out.”



“So all the craft training and other training we have are creating a great impact on the girls. I have experienced it and I can say that every member of the association can say so too. We wish to reach more girls out there to experience what we are still experiencing,” she emphasized.