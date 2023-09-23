We put a lot of faith in you only to be misled – Watch Aaron Adatsi's anti-Akufo-Addo rap

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and actor Aaron Adatsi

Ghanaian actor, Aaron Adatsi in a seeming show of versatility has released a rap video directly hitting at President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his government.

The one minute twenty-one second video released amidst the ongoing #OccupyJulorbiHouse protest sees the actor call out the president and the government for failing to live up to their mandate.



“What happened to your post Mr President? I can count from miles away to see you are not the resident. I ain’t trying to make up stories bro, it’s so evident. We can’t even tell if you’re doing this sh*t with intent.



"I say it like I see it, I hit the nail right in the head. We put a lot of faith in you only to be misled. We invested some much intuition to be living on the edge. Sad to see the way ni**as struggle to get a daily bread…” parts of his lyrics stated.



The heat of advocacy against the government of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in the past few days has received wide support and participation from various Ghanaians including several figures in the entertainment and arts industry.



Led by the Democracy Hub as conveners, the three-day protest which commenced on September 21, 2023, witnessed several illegal arrests and alleged brutalities by the police who claimed to have filed an injunction application against the organisers.

The protesters while accusing the president and his administration of misgovernance and corruption are demanding an immediate end to the ever-rising cost of living, a stable economy, respect for human rights and the provision of amenities among others from the government.



Till we are heard and till we get the change!#OccupyJulorbiHouse pic.twitter.com/HqeJuHP2Az — AA (@aaronadatsi1) September 22, 2023

