We’re finished! – M3nsa reacts to John Dumelo, Fred Nuamah’s MP contest

John Dumelo and Fred Nuamah are contesting for the Ayawaso West Wuogon NDC candidate

Ghanaian musician, M3nsa, has claimed that it will be a bad idea for John Dumelo or Fred Nuamah to be given the mandate to serve as Members of Parliament.

The two Ghanaian celebrities are gearing up for the NDC primaries where they will be keenly contesting for the parliamentary candidature in the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency.



Fred Nuamah, a popular Ghanaian actor cum CEO of Ghana Movie Awards took netizens by surprise after the flyer announcing his political intent went viral.



John Dumelo, who contested the seat in the 2020 elections but lost to Ms Lydia Alhassan, has declared a comeback.



The two aspirants have since been trending on social media, particularly, Twitter, after they declared their intentions.



But wading into the discussion, M3nsa said the two aspirants are not to be trusted.

He took to Twitter and wrote, “Some of us grew up knowing some of these people personally and I tell you… we’re FUCKED!.”



The tweet was a direct reaction to a post shared by the handle of a local media.



Two friends contesting for the same seat



Although John Dumelo and Fred Nuamah will be contesting for the same position, the same party, and at the same constituency (Ayawaso West Wuogon), they are good friends.



Fred was John’s best man at his wedding in 2019.

Read Mensa’s post below:





Some of us grew up knowing some of these people personally and I tell you… we’re FUCKED! https://t.co/2l4uIljXoK — M3NSA (@mensamusic) February 28, 2023

EB/BB