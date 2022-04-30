We’re giving Nigeria an upper hand in music – Smallgod

Smallgod, Music producer

Ghanaian music producer, artiste and label manager, Smallgod, has expressed his take on the conversation of whether Nigeria has an upper hand in music over Ghana.

Speaking with host, Kojo Manuel on the Dryve of your Lyfe aired on Y107.9FM, Smallgod stated that he believes Nigerians have the upper hand over Ghanaian music now and that is because Ghanaians have allowed them.



“If you ask me, it’s partially true that Nigerians have an upper hand over our music because we need to put Ghana first. When you go to Jamaica, you’ll hear them playing reggae in the clubs. When you come to Ghana now, you’ll expect to hear highlife and afrobeat but we’re not necessarily giving people that, so we’re not pushing ourselves enough”, he explained.



Smallgod advised that there is no way someone will travel from his country to Ghana to listen to his own country music again. “He would want to come and hear what we have, so if we give travelers what we have, that is what they’ll take home and that’s transporting our music”, he further said.

He made an instance of how clubs and parties were crazily jamming to the Asakaa boys’ songs when they first came and how some clubs dedicated a whole segment to them. “That ten minutes segment gradually started going off and we now started giving them twerking music and all that”.



Smallgod stated that if Ghanaians make it a point to appreciate and play our music more in clubs, at events and everywhere else, then there would be a chance to have the upper hand in music.