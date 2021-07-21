We’re looking at making Ghana the MICE destination for Africa – GTA

Deputy Director of Corporate Affairs at GTA, Kofi Atta Kakra Kusi

Deputy Director of Corporate Affairs at the Ghana Tourism Authority, Kofi Atta Kakra Kusi has expressed that, their aim is to make Ghana the first name that comes to mind so far as Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) tourism is concerned.

According to him, they’re trying to ignite Ghanaians, their preference and enthusiasm towards patronizing our domestic tourism, including what we have as a country, what we eat and wear in terms of our tourism, and our tourist sites.



He told Samuel Eshun on e.TV Ghana’s 'Factsheet', “All these things conclude to the fact that we’re trying to have that push and this time around the push we’re having is with our private sector of the Ghana tourism federation and it encompasses close to about 32 associations and all these people are coming together to help push the drive for domestic and regional tourism.”



Explaining further he said, “When we talk about regional tourism, we’re looking at making Ghana the MICE destination for Africa especially, West Africa where we’re able to capitalize on the after secretariat to be able to bring in more of our MICE destinations.”

He believes it is important for people to be able to realize that Ghana, is a place where you can see and have more meetings, incentives, conferences, and events.



“You should be able to come in and have all these because we have a politically stable economy, our economy is very stable so obviously we’re looking at igniting the Ghanaian experience and then also the regional experiences so that they can come in and have a good feel of our domestic setting,” he emphasized.



Kofi disclosed that measures are being put in place to ensure that Ghana becomes an MICE destination in Africa and West Africa.