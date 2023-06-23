0
Menu
Entertainment

We’re not fixated on winning awards to the detriment of our core mandate – Gospel musician

MOG PRO Ghanaian gospel singer, MOG

Fri, 23 Jun 2023 Source: mynewsgh.com

Singer and songwriter, MOG Music, has refuted the notion that modern gospel musicians are keenly fixated on winning awards.

During an interview with Amansan Krakye, the multiple award-winner said the quest for awards doesn’t shift his attention from his core mandate, that is, winning souls.

“For me it’s not true that gospel musicians are too much focused on awards but the kind of work that we do if we’re awarded we’ll gladly take it,” he said on Property FM in Cape Coast.

“Because it helps to get more people to know what we’re doing especially those who don’t know about us to get to know the kind of work we’re doing.So that our music will be able to touch their hearts and be able to have a change of mind but that does not move my focus from my core mandate."

The multiple VGMA award-winner said,

“As to what God has called me to do in music that is my prime focus and anything else that comes to add to that is just a bonus for me,” he concluded monitored by MyNewsGh.com

Source: mynewsgh.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Two Ghanaian students in the US die in a car crash
How Gyakye Quayson 'saluted' Tsikata after major ruling by High Court
Tsatsu Tsikata 'clash' with Godfred Dame in court
Suhuyini slams Samira Bawumia
Koforidua murder: Mother of suspect speaks
NDC big shots who attended Gyakye Quayson’s High Court hearing
Failed NDC MP aspirant threatens Chairman – Report
How police rescued two colleagues mistaken for armed robbers in Nkurakan
Anas Aremeyaw Anas defends anonymity
Bawumia can never be the president of this country – UG Professor