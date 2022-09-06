We retrieved weapons from suspects arrested at 'Ashaiman To The World' concert - Police

Ashaiman To The World Concert came off on September 3

On September 4, the Ghana Police Service retrieved weapons from some suspected armed robbers who attacked patrons at Stonebwoy's 'Ashaiman To The World Concert'.

The event took place on Saturday, September 3 at Ashaiman Saka Saka Park.



In a Twitter post sighted by GhanaWeb, the Ghana Police Service wrote: "The suspects who are being held for various offences attacked some of the funs with toy guns, cutlasses, knives, scissors and other offensive weapons at different locations towards the end of the concert."



In a separate tweet, they added: "The Police arrested 42 suspects during the Ashiaman to the World concert held on 3rd August, 2022 at the Saka Saka park in Ashiaman in the Greater Accra Region."



Meanwhile, veteran broadcaster, Kwasi Kyei Darkwah, popularly known as KKD, has disclosed that police personnel narrated how robbers outnumber them despite efforts to prevent casualties this year.



"The police told me that this wasn't the first time robberies had taken place at the concert. It happens yearly when armed robbers intentionally storm the place. An official told me that his regional command deployed more police personnel, but the armed robbers outnumbered them. They were more than the police. I will plead with the organizers to maybe change the venue because that same Ashiaman route was where I was robbed. They took away all my phones and dollars," KKD disclosed in an interview on Onua Maakye on Monday, September 5.

He added that a woman who was rushed to the Tema General Hospital sustained knife injuries.



"Police personnel were deployed to the concert however the thieves outnumbered them. I witnessed a fair lady whose thigh had been slashed with a knife. She was rushed to Tema General Hospital. Also, a young man was cut with a sharp object, his shirt had been cut open with scissors."



Check out the tweets below:





The suspects who are being held form various offences attacked some of the funs with toy guns, cutlasses, knives, scissors and other offensive weapons at different locations towards the end of the concert. — Ghana Police Service (@GhPoliceService) September 4, 2022

Items retrieved from them include 2 Toy pistols, 10 mobile phones, 5 cutlasses, 5 jack knives, 3 Pairs of scissors, 1 wig and a tablet. All the suspects will be taken through the due process of the law. pic.twitter.com/IQngT6KQRu — Ghana Police Service (@GhPoliceService) September 4, 2022

OPD