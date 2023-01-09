0
We seek to entertain and test concentration level - ‘Fun Home’ producer

Aikins H Hosts of the show Kwamena Aikins and Esther Davis Eshun

Mon, 9 Jan 2023

After going for a break for a while, voiceover artist and TV show host, Kwamena Aikins is back with his ‘Fun Home’ game show, a show that seeks to create excitement.

Powered by Page83 Concepts, season two of the show, like the first season, bars participants from uttering ‘yes’ or ‘no’ when asked a question. Regardless of the nature of the conversation, participants who emit ‘yes’ or ‘no’ show themselves the exit.

As the rule of the game states, say ‘no’ to ‘no’; say ‘no’ to ‘yes’. Put differently, don’t say ‘no’; don’t say ‘yes’. That is the ‘Fun Home’ TV game show!

“It’s a family-oriented TV game show, it’s very exciting, very engaging. People sit at home and watch and they think it’s easy; they can do it.

"We’re all trying to entertain ourselves but we’re also learning, testing the concentration level,” said Aikins, the brain behind the show who doubles as a co-host.

