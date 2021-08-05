We share similar spiritual background – Sonnie Badu extols Ajagurajah

• Sonnie Badu has showered praises on the Ajagurajah movement founder

• According to him, they are both borne out of a similar spiritual background



• This is the second time the Rockhill chapel founder has publicly declared his love for the Ajagurajah movement founder



General Overseer of the Rockhill Chapel, Dr. Sonnie Badu has disclosed that he shares in the same spiritual background as the Ajagurajah movement founder, Bishop Kwabena Asiamah.



Describing him as an astute prophet of God, Dr. Sonnie Badu who is currently based in the United States said the Ajagurajah movement founder bears one of God’s greatest names.



“Ajagurajah is my very good friend. Despite the fact that we look alike, we come from very similar spiritual backgrounds. We both click in the physical realm because spiritual-wise we can identify ourselves. The name he is using is God’s greatest name. Ajagurajah is God’s greatest name,” he stated in an interview with Kwaku Manu.



Asked whether he shares in the same belief as Ajagurajah with regards to keeping ‘bushy hair’, Sonnie Badu said;

“There’s a spiritual significance to this. Don’t just allow anyone to touch your head. When God asked Moses to anoint Joshua, he told Moses to place his hand on Joshua’s head to enable the transfer of spirits into his head. We usually carry ourselves to the salons and allow just anyone touch our hair. They keep their hands in our hair and draw whatever blessings and grace we have,”



It can be recalled that sometime in March 2021, Sonnie Badu expressed interest in visiting the Ajagurajah temple during his next trip to Ghana.



The renowned Ghanaian pastor who seemed enchanted by how the prophet was dishing out meals to his congregants said he also wants to have a feel of serving food to the church members.







