We should embrace our culture – DJ Nickie to Ghanaian artistes

DJ Nickie Cartel

International DJ and fashion enthusiast DJ Nickie Cartel has advised that, Ghanaian music artiste should showcase their culture more in their music videos.

Speaking in an interview with YFM’s Kojo Manuel on The Dryve, the fashion enthusiast said, “we have our own culture and fashion so why don’t we use that often to help sell Ghana more”.



According to him the music and fashion industry could build a better relationship because they chime together.



“Why don’t the music and fashion industry come together, then we will be taken seriously”



However, no matter how dope a music is, one thing some people are concerned about is the creativity of the music video. And that includes the bold fashion statements. This piece of art also help promotes the songs and even earn them nominations and awards.

DJ Nickie concluded by saying that “so much can be done and we can be powerful when we work together.”



After graduating from the London College of Fashion, DJ Nickie worked as a fashion stylist assistant to Edward Enninful at I-D magazine and this experience birthed his fashion brand Duku by Design.



And has as a DJ and Producer, he has worked with international superstars like P. Diddy, Drake, Chris Brown, Timbaland, and South African DJ, Black Coffee.