'We sometimes fight before going on stage' – Keche reveals

Music duo, Keche

Ghanaian music duo, Keche has once again indicated that the Keche Global group will remain united and not break no matter the circumstances.

They made this known in an interview with blogger, Sammy Kay. According to them, they do really fight however, they know the purpose of their journey.



Keche Joshua said they have been able to achieve their unity due to the understanding and respect they have for each other.



“We understand ourselves; we are two different people from different backgrounds but we came together. Keche is a company; it is big that Joshua is a worker of Keche and so am I. We are both staff of the Keche company but we are not the brand itself,” Andrew explained.

Andrew further added that sometimes they go to events and programs but were not talking to each other. They fake smiles to make the show happen. He said people do not really care about what they are going through. They just want to see them perform and do their best.



He went ahead to cite an example by stating that, one time they quarrelled. During that time, Joshua called him that they have been booked for a show with some good money. According to him, he organised himself and met Joshua and went to perform at the said show.



Whilst performing, he said they both had stern looks on their faces. But the job has to be done hence they executed on the day as a group regardless of how they felt.