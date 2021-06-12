We went against family wishes to become singers – Tagoe Sisters

Gospel music duo Tagoe Sisters

Tagoe Sisters have revealed that they had some resistance from their family at the beginning of their music career.

According to them, their older siblings prefer them to do conventional jobs instead of being backup singers on the go.



The musical duo said starting out with such resistance was tough, but they believed in their calling. Speaking with Mona Gucci on the Bribi Gye Gye Wo show, Lydia Dedei Yawson Tagoe and Elizabeth Korkoi Tagoe said they believe in God’s promises to the faithful. That God will provide for everything if you seek him first.



According to Kakra, Osofo Amoako groomed them to put God’s work before everything else, and God would bless them. She said this advice informed their decision to solely focus on singing to promote the ministry. She said, “Everything that we were doing, including the catering business, we stopped. And followed him in God’s work until he died.”



They said their family were indignant that they left their education and careers for singing. During those times, singing was not recognized as a profession. So during a family meeting to deliberate their seeming lack of interest in any work, they insisted that they would prefer to be singers.



The twins agreed that that decision was the best move they made, and they have no regrets. Payin added that once you put God first, he will come through for all things.

She said, “God guides everyone in the ministry on their path. God will reveal how you can prosper in his word. Just as Paul asked, what will we gain from following you? You may be a married man with children at home, and you may travel for 2-months or six weeks, leaving your wife and children unattended. But God says to seek him first, and all things will be added unto you. So financially, God has a way that he will open doors for you to prosper.”



They also disclosed that they had to show that they were resourceful. So, they brought gifts and money from their travels to appease the family. Payin said their journey with the Late Rev. Francis Akwasi Amoako began when their father invited the renowned Man of God to ‘dispel their witchcraft’. So during one-morning devotion, they sang for Osofo Amoako. After the performance, the amazed Osofo Amoako informed their father that they were very gifted and offered to nurture their talent.



In 1987, Osofo Amoako was invited to London and decided to take them along. He told them that this was their reward for diligently serving the Lord.



Lydia Dedei Yawson Nee Tagoe and Elizabeth Korkoi Tagoe were born in Dunkwa Offin in the Central Region.