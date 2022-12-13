We were discouraged from doing music because we’re women - Abbi Imma & Alapta Wan

Abbi Imma and Alapta Wan

Source: Doreen Avio, Contributor

Two female musicians based in northern Ghana have expressed worry over gender stereotyping and other injustices they are facing in the industry.

Abbi Imma and Alapta Wan told Doreen Avio on Daybreak Hitz that they sometimes receive condescending and degrading comments from the public all in the name of “music is for men.”



This, they observed, nearly discouraged them from doing music, and they are still surviving the difficulties.



"You get people telling you it will take a long time to make it in music; so, you have to stop it and find some work to do.”



“I have been getting that a lot, someone will even tell you music is for men, you as a woman should find something to do than music,” Abbi Imma said.



Despite this, both ladies say they have vowed to change the narrative and are poised to encouraging others who may be suffering similar conditions.

"They want you to stay in the kitchen because that's where we belong but we have a voice, and we want to change the narrative. Looking at my songs, sometimes I talk about societal issues.”



“I released a song titled 'Pore' at a time when teenage pregnancy was on the rise in the region - people love it. So if I had stayed in the kitchen, I wouldn’t be able to talk about it,” Alapta Wan told Doreen Avio.



Both musicians are currently in Accra for a media tour and are hoping to reach as many people as they can.



They are expected to host a concert soon.



Abbi Imma is from Navrongo but is currently based in Kintampo. Her colleague, Alapta Wan is based in Navrongo.